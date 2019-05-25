Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Phoenix Reisen To Launch Riverboat Designed for Disabled Guests

Annika Zeyen

German tour operator and cruise brand Phoenix Reisen will christen its newest riverboat, the Viola, June 3 in Bonn.  What makes the vessel different is that she has been designed with disabled guests in mind.

The Viola will be christened by Annika Zeyen, a disabled wheelchair basketball player, who is a gold medal winner, having participated in the Summer Paralympic games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, London 2012, Bejing 2008 and Athens 2004. She has also played in the German wheelchair basketball league and for the national team winning three European titles, and for the University of Alabama.

Johannes Zurnieden, founder of Phoenix Reisen, said in a prepared statement that he wanted to make unrestricted travel possible also for wheelchair users on the water.

The Viola departs on her first cruise on the Rhine on June 3, after the christening ceremony.

 

