Albatros Expeditions has confirmed plans to add a second SunStone Infinity-class class expedition cruise vessel to its fleet in 2022.

The Ocean Albatros will operate in both Antarctica and the Arctic and on cruises between these core expedition areas, the company said.

The 186-guest Ocean Albatros will join the new Ocean Victory, that will be operated by Albatros Expeditions in Antarctica from December 2020 and is chartered to Victory Cruise Lines for operations in Alaska for the summer seasons.

Albatros has also announced the appointment of Hans Lagerweij as president of international businesses.

Lagerweij has extensive experience in the expedition and small-ship cruise industry, and in the past was responsible for managing Quark Expeditions and recently Victory Cruise Lines.

Hans Lagerweij, president of international businesses, said: “Many expedition cruise companies are focusing on features such as under water lounges, helicopters or submarines for their newbuilds. At Albatros Expeditions, we have chosen vessels that are enhancing an authentic expedition experience which customers are looking for. The proven and patented X-Bow design gives our passengers a more enjoyable sailing, by improving guest comfort and safety, and even reducing seasickness. It provides very low levels of noise and vibration and gives us the ability to better maintain speed, ensuring we keep to our expedition schedules in rougher seas."

Albatros owner Soren Rasmussen added: “Next to large cabins, most with balconies, we offer a heated infinity pool, hot tubs, library, spa, gym, three restaurants and two bars. Finally, the vessels also belong to the greenest generation of cruise ships in the world. Its tier 3 compliant engines give up to 80 percent less emissions and operate on significantly lower fuel consumption. Furthermore, we will remove single use plastics, only use bio-degradable and eco-friendly cleaning and laundry products. We will only offer sustainable seafood, reduce the use of all chemicals and implement an onboard recycling program."