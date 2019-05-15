Magellan Hit with Emissions Fine from Norwegian Authorities

The MS Magellan has been hit with a 700,000 NOK (approx. $80,000 USD) for allegedly violating fuel sulphur limits in the world heritage fjords. The fine was issued by the Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA).

On March 1, new environmental requirements for emissions and discharges in the world heritage fjords the Nærøyfjord, Aurlandsfjord, Geirangerfjord, Sunnylvsfjord and Tafjord entered into force.

The NMA said it had received notes of concern about smoke emissions from the Magellan, which was berthed in Flåm. These were followed up by an inspection onboard when the ship arrived at Geiranger the next day. The NMA surveyors measured the sulphur content of the ship’s fuel to be 0.17 %. In the world heritage fjords, the maximum allowed sulphur content is 0.10 %, according to a statement.

Tracking of the vessel's AIS signal shows that the vessel made ports of call at both Eidfjord and Flåm in the days preceding the port of call at Geiranger.

Both of these ports are located within the North Sea ECA. The ship came to Eidfjord from Tilbury in the UK, where it left port on April 13.

“Our documentation shows that the ships had entered two world heritage fjords with sulphur values far beyond the legal limit values,” said Bjørn Pedersen, Head of Department of Legislation and International Relations in the NMA.

The NMA also said: “The extent of the violation is significant in this case, where a ship has sailed a considerable distance within the emission control area using a fuel with an excessive sulphur content. Furthermore, as an aggravating factor, emphasis is put on the fact that the new rules concerning the world heritage fjords were violated. Overall, this implies that violation fines at a historic high level are imposed on the company.”