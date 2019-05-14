CroisiEurope Acquires Silver Discoverer

CroisiEurope has acquired the 120-passenger Silver Discoverer and will rename her La Belle des Oceans.

The 1989-built Silver Discoverer has sailed for Silversea Cruises since 2014. She is the former Clipper Odyssey, Oceanic Odyssey and Oceanic Grace.

Slated to launch service for CroisiEurope next spring, the company said in a prepared statement that it will announce sailing dates and itineraries shortly.

The French company already operates another ocean-going vessel, La Belle de l’Adriatique, in addition to river boats and barges in Europe, South Africa and Vietnam. Launched some 40 years ago, the company slogan has been to discover the world through its rivers.

For 2018, CroisiEurope said it carried more than 220,000 passengers.

Ship History:

La Belle des Oceans was first launched as the Oceanic Grace in the Japanese market in 1989. NYK built the ship for the high-end market in Japan under the Showa Line and Oceanic Cruises banner and targeted it for coastal cruises and trips to Southeast Asia at the time.

The ship then moved to Spice Island Cruises as the Oceanic Odyssey as Oceanic Cruises exited the cruise business in the mid 1990s.

In 1998 she was sold again, to Clipper Cruise Line as the Clipper Odyssey for $16 million. Another sale followed to ISP in 2007.

In 2013 Silversea announced a long-term charter of the ship, as the vessel moved under the luxury line’s banner in 2014.