MSC Cruises Posts 2018 Financial Results

MSC Cruises has posted net income of 348 million euros on revenues of 2.6 billion euros for 2018, compared to net income of 311 million euros on revenues of 2.3 billion euros for 2017, according to its recently released annual report.

Ticket revenues were 2.1 billion euros and onboard revenues 690 million euros for 2018, up from ticket revenues of 1.7 billion euros and onboard revenues of 569 million euros for 2017.

On a per passenger day basis, the ticket revenue was 121.51 euros and onboard revenue 40.68 euros for 2018, compared to 123.65 euros and 41.48 euros respectively for 2017.

Year-over-year MSC carried 2,367,527 passengers and posted 16,961,532 passenger cruise days sold in 2018 with a 111.6 percent occupancy level, against 1,979,904 passengers and 13,716,516 passenger cruise days sold and an occupancy level of 111.0 percent in 2017.

In 2018, MSC operated 15 ships and took delivery of the MSC Seaview in June. The overall capacity increased by 23 percent, according to the annual report, from 12.4 million to 15.2 million available lower berth days.

The company also stated that it is poised to set a commercial growth record and generate strong yields in 2019 with the introduction of the Bellissima and Grandiosa. Fourteen more ships are on order for deliveries between 2020 and 2027.