Ponant Takes Delivery of Le Bougainville

Ponant has successfully taken delivery of the 184-guest Le Bougainville, the third vessel in its Ponant Explorer class.

Le Bougainville left Søvik, Norway this morning, April 8 and will reach Malaga, Spain on April 15 for the start of her maiden cruise.

The official inauguration will take place on June 4.

“A dream, firm beliefs, energy and boldness were what created Ponant It is by drawing on those roots and our expertise that Ponant is preparing today to meet the challenges of tomorrow, to surprise and delight our guests. I wanted the ships in the Ponant Explorers series to embody the very best in expedition cruise. Le Bougainville is the incarnation of that,” said Jean Emmanuel Sauvée, CEO and co-founder of Ponant.

New Ponant Ships:

• Le Laperouse – June 2018

• Le Champlain – October 2018

• Le Bougainville – April 2019

• Le Dumont-d’Urville – August 2019

• Le Bellot – scheduled for April 2020

• Le Jacques Cartier – scheduled for July 2020

• Le Commandant Charcot – scheduled for May 2021