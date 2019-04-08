Fred. Olsen Launches 'Brexit Promise"

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has launched a new "Brexit Promise."

The company said that if a cruise is cancelled due to the UK leaving the European Union, it will guarantee to give guests a full refund on that sailing plus a free cruise.

Peter Deer, Commercial Director for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“With over 170 years of sailing heritage behind us, we have seen many changes and economic uncertainties over the years, but what has never waivered is our focus on giving guests the best possible experience, wherever and whenever they sail with us.

“With our new ‘Brexit Promise’, you can book your next Fred. Olsen holiday with real confidence, safe in the knowledge that whatever happens, you won’t lose out!

“In fact, we are so confident that Brexit won’t affect your Fred. Olsen cruise that, should the unexpected happen and your holiday is cancelled due to the UK leaving the EU, we will give you a full refund AND a free cruise!”