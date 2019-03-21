Etstur to Operate Gemini for 2019 Summer Season

Etstur, a Turkish tour operator, announced it will once again operate the 1,074-guest Gemini for the 2019 summer season, sailing from the Turkish homeport of Izmir to Greece.

The seasonal operation offers three and four-night cruises from Cesme/Izmir calling in various Greek ports.

The program kicks off on May 31 with a teaser two-night sailing before regular deployment of three- and four-night cruises starts, with a final cruise scheduled for September 8, calling in Siros, Mykonos, Santorini and Pire to close out the season.

Pricing for three-night cruises starts at 229 euro per person.