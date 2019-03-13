Fincantieri Cuts Steel on Third Pinnacle-Class for Holland America

Fincantieri cut steel today on the third Pinnacle-class vessel it is building for Holland America Line.

Being built at Fincantieri’s yard in Marghera, the newbuild, which scheduled for delivery in 2021, will be the seventeenth unit built by the Italian company for Holland America Line.

The first two Pinnacle-class vessels were the Koningsdam and the Nieuw Statendam, delivered in March 2016 and November 2018, respectively.

The newbuild will be about 99,500 gross tons, almost 300 meters long, with accommodations for 2,662 passengers in more than 1,300 cabins. The ship’s technology will be aimed at optimizing energy efficiency and minimizing environmental impact.

Fincantieri has built 89 cruise ships from 1990 to today (66 from 2002), while another 54 are currently being designed or built in its shipyards.