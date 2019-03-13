Seabourn Names First Expedition Ship Seabourn Venture

Seabourn announced today that it will name its first new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship Seabourn Venture. The cruise line said the name is paying tribute to the remote destinations visited by the brand’s expeditions and Ventures by Seabourn excursion programs and the places yet to be explored in the future.

Seabourn began offering expedition experiences during its first sailing to Antarctica in 2013. That program has since opened the door for similar optional experiences under the name Ventures by Seabourn featuring Zodiacs, kayaks, and guided hikes offered on Seabourn ships in a number of destinations around the world, including Alaska, Australia and New Zealand, South America, and Northern European destinations such as Norway and Greenland.

“The name Seabourn Venture is an exciting step in the process of launching even more immersive voyages designed specifically for the expedition traveler who dares to go beyond the norm in terms of destinations and experiences they seek,” said Richard Meadows, president, in a prepared statement. “Combined with the team of 26 experts that will bring the expedition experience to life, we are going to draw on our pedigree to deliver breathtaking experiences.”

Currently under construction at T. Mariotti Damen, the Seabourn Venture is scheduled to launch in June 2021, with a second yet-to-be-named sister ship slated to enter service in May 2022. Both ships will be designed and built for diverse environments and to PC6 Polar Class standards and will include hardware and technology that will extend the ships global deployment and capabilities.

The new ships will carry two custom-built submarines onboard. The ships will also be designed to carry a complement of kayaks and 24 Zodiacs that can accommodate all onboard guests at once. Each ship will feature 132 oceanfront veranda suites.

The first ship is currently planned to sail in the Arctic in late summer 2021, with a full summer season in Antarctica to follow.