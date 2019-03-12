Carnival Triumph Arrives in Cadiz for Sunrise Conversion

Carnival Triumph

The Carnival Triumph has arrived at Navantia in Cadiz for her $200 million conversion into the Carnival Sunrise.

With the Triumph arriving a temporary city, essentially built by Carnival, was waiting for it at Cadiz, along with 4,000 subcontractors, the ship’s crew and another 1,000 yard workers.

As much prefabrication was done in advance as could be, including cabin modules, waterpark items and more. Plus there were ferries waiting to be used as housing for contractors.

Photos: Rui Minas Agostinho 

