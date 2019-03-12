MHA

SunStone's Greg Mortimer Launched in China

SunStone's 160-passenger Greg Mortimer was officially launched at China Merchants Heavy Industries in Haimen, China, this week, and is one of over 30 new expedition ships set to be introduced between now and 2022.

The new expedition ship is one in a series of up to 10 SunStone is building in China, using X-BOW technology.

SunStone’s X-BOW ship design will allow for a smoother sailing experience in rougher seas, while allowing the ship to also travel faster.

The vessel will be delivered later this year on a long-term charter contract with Aurora Expeditions.

SunStone’s new class of ships can be configured with different capacities, up to 200 guests, and are being built with X-BOW technology.

The company has five firm contracts done and five options.

