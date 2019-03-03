MSC Bellissima is Officially Named

The MSC Bellissima has officially been named by godmother Sofia Loren during an evening christening ceremony in the UK.

The event was attended by MSC executives, VIPs, press and media, travel agents and other partners in Southampton as MSC's new Meraviglia-class ship was christened following her delivery earlier in the week from a shipyard in France.

After a debut summer season in the Mediterranean, the new MSC ship sails in the Middle East for the winter 2019-2020 cruise season, and moves to China in 2020.

MSC Cruises also announced today a new partnership with chef Raymond Blanc, OBE. The two-Michelin-starred chef has had a profound influence on Britain’s culinary landscape and to kick-off the relationship guests at the naming enjoyed a menu that chef Blanc designed for the Yacht Club Gala Dinner. This marked the start of a new collaboration with MSC Cruises and the celebrated chef who will go on to devise a dish for the Elegant Dinner menu.

Raymond Blanc commented: “I am truly looking forward to collaborating with MSC Cruises on some exciting projects, including the development of one of my signature dishes for the Elegant Dinner menu. I believe we have a shared passion for the guest experience, and together we will create some truly memorable moments for diners onboard.”

Hosting the evening’s celebrations was English TV presenter and star of ITV, Holly Willoughby. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and three-time Grammy Award-winner Nile Rodgers performed some of his hits with his band Chic. Also taking to the stage will be world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli. The Bocelli family have a long-standing relationship with MSC Cruises dating back over 10 years when Andrea first performed for the Naming Ceremony of MSC Poesia in Dover, UK. Guests also saw a special performance from Cirque du Soleil at Sea.