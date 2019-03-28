Luxury Cruise Brand Regional Breakdown

The luxury cruise lines have the most capacity in Europe when it comes to full 2019 deployment, according to the 2019 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

The Mediterranean leads the way, accounting for almost a quarter of all luxury deployment this year, while Northern Europe represents 19.2 percent of market capacity and the Caribbean 13.7 percent.

In the Mediterranean, Viking Ocean has 29.9 percent of the luxury market, followed by Crystal, Seabourn and Regent.

In Alaska, Regent leads the way, with 26.9 percent of the market, followed by Crystal and Silversea, according to the 2019 Luxury Market Report

Luxury Market Regional Capacity: