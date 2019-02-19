Halton

Hanseatic Inspiration Begins Move to Norway

Hanseatic Inspiraiton

The Hanseatic Inspiration, the second of three new luxury expedition ships for Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, is on her way to Norway for final hotel outfitting following her hull and steel assembly in Romania.

VARD Tulcea has completed its work on the vessel, and now the ship is on its 4,000-mile nautical journey to Alesund.

Hanseatic Inspiration

Once in Norway, the hotel portion of the vessel will be finished as the 230-guest ship will join the Hapag-Lloyd fleet this October. She will be positioned to serve both the German- and English-speaking markets, while the Hanseatic Nature is positioned to the German audience and joins the fleet this April. The Hanseatic Spirit follows in 2021. 

 

 

