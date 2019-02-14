Fincantieri Marks Milestone Event for Trio of Princess Ships

Fincantieri and Princess Cruises today celebrated three construction milestones of three Royal-class ships, currently in different construction phases, at a ceremony at the Monfalcone shipyard.

The day began with the live broadcast of the steel cutting for the sixth and last Royal-class ship, still unnamed, at the shipyard of Castellammare di Stabia (Naples).

The section, once completed, will be transported by sea to the yard in Monfalcone, where the ship will be completed in 2022.

Later, in Monfalcone, the keel laying of Enchanted Princess, the fifth Royal-class ship, was marked, with a delivery date in 2020.

The event was attended by Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia group president, and Luigi Matarazzo, senior executive vice president of the merchant ships business unit of Fincantieri.

In addition, the Sky Princess was floated out, and will join the fleet later this year; the Madrina of this ceremony was Kerry Ann Wright, a second officer with Princess.

In addition, Fincantieri will build two next-generation 4,300-guest ships for Princess Cruises with delivery dates in 2023 and 2025. The ships will be 175,000 tons each.