Virgin Voyages Opens Bookings, Announces The Beach Club at Bimini

Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson and Virgin Voyages President and CEO Tom McAlpin announced today in New York that Virgin Voyages is officially open for business, with the company’s first ship the Scarlet Lady, now open for bookings for her inaugural season with voyages departing from April 1 through October 25, 2020 now on sale.

Virgin Voyages also revealed that all voyages will feature The Beach Club, a Virgin Voyages experience in Bimini, Bahamas.

“I’ve dreamed of starting my own cruise line since I was in my 20’s, and now the launch is finally getting close,” said Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Voyages. “We have taken the time to think about every detail and craft an experience that brings the Virgin brand to life and disrupts the travel industry.”

“At Virgin Voyages we are going beyond just great design, to defy and redefine luxury to be rebellious luxe,” said Tom McAlpin, president and CEO for Virgin Voyages. “This new luxury is about knowing you are taken care of, that you’re never being nickel and dimed, and what you want, even some of the things you didn’t know you wanted, are already taken care of for you.”

Every voyage will call on Bimini, where passengers can find The Beach Club at Bimini.

Just a short transfer from the pier, and built in partnership with Resorts World Bimini, The Beach Club at Bimini is designed with Miami-based architects EOA, Inc. featuring natural materials and soft earth tones that organically blend into the seascape, Virgin said, in a statement.

The Beach Club will overlook the ocean and cascade down to the sea with an expansive lagoon-style pool as the central anchor of the club.

Mornings at The Beach Club will begin with yoga and meditation. The energy at The Beach Club will gradually be amplified as the day progresses and turned back down as dusk settles in. Sailors will reach the high point of the day by the afternoon where DJ-led pool and floatilla parties will be center of the action, the company said.

The night’s energy will wind down with a beach bonfire to close out the evening with an acoustic musical performance.

The Beach Club at Bimini, will also have complimentary food that is thoughtfully sourced. Its locally inspired menus will serve up island favorites such as conch and mango salad, banana leaf-wrapped queen snapper, Bahamian rum cake and more. In addition will be six bars, many beach loungers and beach side and poolside cabanas available for rent. The Beach Club will also feature active areas for watersports and beach play.

RockStar Suites guests will have their exclusive slice of paradise at The Beach Club at Bimini, with a dedicated bar, complimentary food service, an outdoor terrace lounge, sun loungers and beach cabanas.