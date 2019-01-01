Carnival Cruise Line Brings Style to Rose Parade

Carnival Cruise Line kicked off 2019 with its first-ever float in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., ahead of the arrival of the new Long Beach-based Carnival Panorama later this year,

Modeled after the new 133,500-ton Vista-class ship, the float cruised down the five-mile parade route this morning delighting the crowd of 700,000 who gathered along with the float riders to a Carnival nine-piece band playing “Uptown Funk” and “I’ve Got a Feeling” as well as the estimated 80 million television viewers.

Aptly named “Come Sail Away,” the 55-foot-long ship-shaped float featured floral-inspired reproductions of signature Carnival features like the iconic red and blue funnel, a water park and fun-filled Lido Deck party, and the line’s newest attraction -- the first-ever trampoline park at sea, in partnership with Sky Zone with jumpers on a working trampoline built into the front portion of the float.

The float also included a replica of the Carnival AirShip flying overhead, just like the blimp that will embark on a month-long tour of California to promote Carnival’s continued expansion in Long Beach, as well as new cruise options from San Diego and San Francisco.

Designed by Carnival’s in-house creative team and Fiesta Parade Floats, construction of the maritime marvel began in mid-November and encompassed 10 designers collectively working hundreds of hours right up until parade time.

Dozens of volunteers, including Carnival travel agent partners, joined the designers to decorate the float.

“We’re the number one cruise line from the West Coast and what better way to celebrate this distinction and the arrival of Carnival Panorama than by our first-ever Rose Parade which truly captures the essence of what Choosing Fun on a Carnival cruise is all about,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.