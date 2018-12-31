Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Looks Back on Successful 2018

Staff at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines have celebrated the end of a successful 2018, which has seen the company boast record sales and launch its first-ever dedicated river cruise ship, according to a statement.

Staff came together at Fred. Olsen’s Head Office, Fred. Olsen House, in Ipswich, Suffolk, to raise a glass to a number of successful campaigns in 2018. This year also saw the most successful Monday in the cruise line’s history on Nov. 19 2018, when total sales reached nearly £1.6million.

The year also marked the company's 170th year in shipping, inspiring the historic coming together of Fred. Olsen’s ocean fleet – Balmoral, Braemar, Boudicca and Black Watch – as they united for only the second time in the cruise line’s history, at its Captains in Cádiz celebration.

2018 was also a milestone year for Fred. Olsen, as it launched its first dedicated river cruise ship, 156-guest Brabant, serving the Rhine, Main, Moselle and Danube rivers across Europe.

Mike Rodwell, Managing Director for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“2018 has been a year of many triumphs for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. For the first time ever, we are able to offer our guests holidays along some of Europe’s finest rivers, as well as the world’s most impressive oceans, and we have witnessed the spectacle of our magnificent fleet docked side-by-side at our historic Captains in Cádiz event.

“The number of awards that we have won this year is a true testament to the dedication and hard work that all of our staff – both here onshore and across our fleet – invest into creating unique and exciting holidays for our guests.

“We have an awful lot to be proud of, and I can’t think of a better way to see out my final year as Managing Director, after an incredible three decades with Fred. Olsen!”

The addition of Brabant, along with continuous development of its itineraries and the completion of its extensive multi-million-Pound refurbishment across it ocean fleet, have proved fruitful for Fred. Olsen, with guest numbers up by more than 10 percent on 2017, the company said.

The company;s December cruise sale saw a 25 percent bump in sales, and river itineraries are well booked for 2019, according to a press release.

Among new itineraries, guests heading to the Caribbean will be able to visit La Romana in the Dominican Republic with Fred. Olsen for the first time. Those looking to make a little more out of their holiday will also be able to ‘give something’ back to communities in Dominica and St Lucia with the cruise line’s new voluntourism experiences.

In May 2019, Braemar is also set to break a world record, when the 196-meter-long ship will become the largest ever to travel through the size-restricted Corinth Canal, in Greece.