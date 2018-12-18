Norwegian Joy to Join Encore in Miami; Escape to Port Canaveral for Winter 20-21

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced its 2020-2021 itineraries, highlighted by the Joy and Encore sailing from Miami to the Caribbean for the winter season, while the Escape moves to Port Canaveral and the Epic returns to San Juan.

“We are so pleased with the variety of itineraries we are providing, including positioning sister ships, Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Encore, to sail from the Cruise Capital of the World, where we can showcase the ship’s stand-out amenities to thousands of guests each week,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

The Norwegian Joy will set sail from Miami for the first time and cruise a mix of five-to-seven-day Western and Eastern Caribbean voyages. Beginning Oct. 24, the ship’s Western Caribbean cruises will include calls to Roatan Island, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico while its Eastern Caribbean voyages will include Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

Following her first summer season in New York, the Norwegian Encore will return to Miami to sail seven-day cruises to the Western Caribbean with calls to Roatan Island, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; and Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico. She will also sail 12-to-13-day cruises through the Panama Canal, with visits to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Willemstad, Curacao; Oranjestad, Aruba; Santa Marta and Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; and Puerto Limon, Costa Rica.

The Norwegian Escape will homeport in Port Canaveral, sailing five-and-seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries with calls to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas; Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Cayman Islands; and Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The ship will also sail two, four-day Bahamas cruises with visits to Nassau, Freeport and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.

Following her summer season in Miami, the Norwegian Breakaway will return to New Orleans on November 22, cruising seven-day voyages to the Western Caribbean with calls to Roatan Island, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; and Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

Beginning Dec. 20, the Norwegian Epic is back in San Juan, Puerto Rico and will sail seven-day cruises to the crystal blue waters of the Southern Caribbean with visits to Willemstad, Curacao; Oranjestad, Aruba; Castries, St. Lucia; Basseterre, St. Kitts; and Kralendijk, Bonaire.

The Norwegian Getaway will sail select seven-and-eight-day cruises to the Bahamas and Florida from New York which will include calls to Port Canaveral, Florida; Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas. The ship will also cruise five-day Eastern Caribbean voyages out of Miami, with stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas as well as seven-day Western Caribbean cruises with calls to Roatan Island, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; and Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

The Norwegian Gem will return to New York cruising a variety of longer Southern Caribbean voyages with calls to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; St. John’s, Antigua; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Basseterre, St. Kitts; St. Maarten, Netherlands; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Norwegian Jade will call Tampa, her homeport beginning Nov. 22 and will sail a variety of Western and Southern Caribbean cruises through April 11. Seven-day cruises to the Western Caribbean will include calls to Roatan Island, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; and Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico while Southern Caribbean cruises will visit George Town, Cayman Islands; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Castries, St. Lucia; Basseterre, St. Kitts; St. John’s, Antigua; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

The Norwegian Pearl will also sail a mix of Western and Southern Caribbean cruises as well as Panama Canal and Bahamas itineraries from Miami beginning Nov. 4. The ship’s five-day Western Caribbean voyages will include visits to Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico. Norwegian Pearl’s 11-day Panama Canal cruises will sail to Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Roatan Island, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; and Costa Maya, Mexico. Her 14-day voyage to the Southern Caribbean will stop in Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Castries, St. Lucia; Bridgetown, Barbados; St. John’s, Antigua; St. Maarten, Netherlands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. The ship’s four-day Bahamas cruise will include visits to Freeport, Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay.

Beginning Oct. 18, the Norwegian Bliss will return to Los Angeles to sail an array of voyages including five-to-seven-day cruises to the Mexican Riviera with visits to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta and Ensenada. She will embark on select 16-day Panama Canal cruises from Los Angeles to Miami and back, featuring calls to Santa Marta and Cartagena, Colombia; Willemstad, Curacao; Oranjestad, Aruba; Puerto Caldera, Costa Rica; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; and Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. While in Miami, she will sail seven-day Eastern Caribbean voyages with stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.

The Norwegian Jewel will be back for Australia and New Zealand cruises.

Finally, the Norwegian Star will sail 14-day South American cruises with calls to Montevideo and Punta Del Este, Uruguay; Puerto Madryn, Argentina; Stanley, Falkland Islands; Ushuaia, Argentina; Punta Arenas, Cape Horn, Puerto Chacabuco and Puerto Montt, Chile.