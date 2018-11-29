Fincantieri Presents The Nieuw Statendam in Marghera

Fincantieri presented the Nieuw Statendam to Holland America Line today. Present were the Italian vice minister of infrastructure and transport, Edoardo Rixi, and representing Carnival Corporation were Micky Arison, chairman, and Arnold Donald, President and CEO, together with Stein Kruse, CEO of Holland America Group and Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line, and for Fincantieri, Giampiero Massolo, chairman, and Giuseppe Bono, CEO.

The new vessel, the sixteenth ship built by Fincantieri for Holland America, is the second Pinnacle-class ship after Koningsdam, delivered in 2016. Fincantieri will also build a third unit of the series at the Marghera shipyard with delivery scheduled in 2021.

The Nieuw Statendam is 99,500 tons and 300 meters long, with accommodation for up to 2,660 passengers (double occupancy).

Fincantieri said that the ship’s technology is aimed at optimizing energy efficiency and minimizing environmental impact.

Fincantieri has built 87 cruise ships since 1990, while another 53 are currently being designed or built in the Group’s yards.