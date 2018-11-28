Virgin Voyages Reveals Miami Terminal

Virgin Voyages has unveiled the home of the Scarlet Lady at the Port of Miami as the cruise line will have a dedicated terminal at the port. Virgin made the announcement in Miami on Wednesday morning.

With this new terminal and a long-term commitment to PortMiami, Virgin Voyages also announced that its first ship, the Scarlet Lady, will continue to sail to the Caribbean from Miami throughout 2021. The company’s second ship will sail from Miami during the fall/winter cruise season of 2021-2022.

Sir Richard Branson announced that bookings for Virgin Voyages’ inaugural season will open for sale on February 14 for the general public and February 5 for those currently holding pre-sale deposits.

The new Virgin Voyages Terminal will be located on the northwest side of the port. Pending the Board of County Commission’s approval of the MOU for construction of a new cruise facility; along with the subsequent berthing agreement, this project will start next year and is slated for completion by November 2021, the beginning of the year’s cruise season.