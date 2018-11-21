Costa Luminosa Comes to the Rescue in the Aegean

The Costa Luminosa came to the rescue in the Aegean Sea, saving 11 crew off a burning fishing vessel.

Responding to a midnight distress call while sailing to the port of Katakolon, the Luminosa's bridge team, led by Captain Pietro Sinisi, diverted the ship to aid the Kilic 1, a fishing vessel that was on fire.

Despite the dense smoke coming out of the fish carrier and the adverse sea and weather conditions, with wind at thirty knots and two-meter waves, rescue operations were successful, Costa said, in a statement.

The 11 crew members were recovered from the bow of Kilic 1 by a Costa Luminosa tender and then moved to a cargo ship previously involved in operations by the Greek Coast Guard.They are all in good health.