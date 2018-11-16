Jamaica Port Authority

Symphony of the Seas Christened in Miami

Symphony of the Seas Naming

Royal Caribbean International christened the new Symphony of the Seas on Thursday evening in Miami.

The world's largest ship was named by a Godfamily, actors Alexa and Carlos PenaVega, along with 23-month-old son Ocean.

Symphony of the Seas Naming

With almost 1,000 guests in attendance, Symphony of the Seas was christened while dockside at the cruise line’s new Terminal A at PortMiami, making for the largest naming ceremony in Royal Caribbean’s history.

The event was infused with modern day elements – ranging from an electronic violinist who serenaded the crowd throughout the ceremony, to a stunning sail away performance by nearly 400 choreographed drones – and also incorporated a number of local Miami touches, the company said.

Symphony of the Seas Naming

Florida International University’s Marching Band kicked off the celebration, while students from Miami Southridge Senior High headlined the occasion on stage with a drumline performance.

Through Royal Caribbean’s partnership with the GRAMMY Museum, Miami Southridge Senior High was one of 20 high schools within the Miami-Dade County Public School District that received a Royal Caribbean-funded grant through the GRAMMY Museum Signature Schools program, which supports music education programs in underserved high schools.

The Symphony will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.

