Symphony of the Seas Christened in Miami

Royal Caribbean International christened the new Symphony of the Seas on Thursday evening in Miami.

The world's largest ship was named by a Godfamily, actors Alexa and Carlos PenaVega, along with 23-month-old son Ocean.

With almost 1,000 guests in attendance, Symphony of the Seas was christened while dockside at the cruise line’s new Terminal A at PortMiami, making for the largest naming ceremony in Royal Caribbean’s history.

The event was infused with modern day elements – ranging from an electronic violinist who serenaded the crowd throughout the ceremony, to a stunning sail away performance by nearly 400 choreographed drones – and also incorporated a number of local Miami touches, the company said.

Florida International University’s Marching Band kicked off the celebration, while students from Miami Southridge Senior High headlined the occasion on stage with a drumline performance.

Through Royal Caribbean’s partnership with the GRAMMY Museum, Miami Southridge Senior High was one of 20 high schools within the Miami-Dade County Public School District that received a Royal Caribbean-funded grant through the GRAMMY Museum Signature Schools program, which supports music education programs in underserved high schools.

The Symphony will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.