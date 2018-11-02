More Turmoil at Uljanik Shipyard

CEO Gianni Rossanda of the Uljanik shipyard has reportedly turned in his resignation, according to Croatian news sources. The resignation was said to be effective as of Oct. 31.

In other developments, a new board is reportedly taking control of the company as the existing board is being dissolved. The new board is said to have new candidates for key management positions of the troubled shipbuilder.

At press time, shipyard workers were in their second week of a strike since not having received their wages for September.

The board is expected to submit a reorganization plan to the Croatian Ministry of Finance within the next 10 days. No word yet on what the likely outcome is.

Meanwhile, the Uljanik shipyard is building the first expedition vessel for Scenic Cruises, which was originally slated for delivery in August. A new delivery date has since been set for January.