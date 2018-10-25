Hurtigruten Orders Another Expedition Newbuild

The expedition newbuilding boom is continuing as Hurtigruten today ordered a third hybrid expedition ship for a 2021 (Q2) delivery.

The 530-guest vessel will be built at Norway's Kleven Verft, which Hurtigruten owns.

"We are thrilled to introduce yet another revolutionary hybrid powered expedition ship. This groundbreaking vessel will take our guests to some of the most spectacular areas of our planet, in a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly way than ever seen before," said Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

The new ship’s design, construction, engineering and advanced technology will be based on Hurtigruten’s two next-generation ships, Roald Amundsen and Fridtjof Nansen, currently under construction at the Norwegian yard.

The new hybrid powered expedition ship, accommodating 530 guests, will be custom built for some of the most extreme conditions on the planet, with specially designed, ice-strengthened hull.

"These are greener, more advanced cruise ships than the world has ever seen – and ships that will raise standards for the whole industry to follow, as we enter a new era of expedition cruising driven by sustainability," added Skjeldam.

Among the innovative green features on the new ship, are substantially larger battery packs, the company said.