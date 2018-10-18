Silversea Adds 17 Cruises to Cuba

Silversea has launched a new series of voyages to Cuba departing from the United States for the first time in the cruise line’s history, according to a prepared statement.

Seventeen voyages are scheduled and start in 2019.

"Since opportunities have opened for Americans to enjoy travel to Cuba, we have eagerly awaited this moment," said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea's CEO. "Cuba is a remarkable island and we are delighted to offer our guests the opportunity to discover the most authentic sights, sounds and flavors of its culture, as they connect with its people on thoughtfully orchestrated voyages."

Mark Conroy, Silversea's managing director for the Americas, added: "We are thrilled to announce the addition of Cuba to our 2019 and 2020 voyage collections. Cuba is arguably the fastest growing destination in the Caribbean, and one that many luxury travelers are eager to explore, knowing that they can be uniquely enriched by a fresh perspective on the people, traditions and natural wonders of this island nation."

The Silver Wind will inaugurate the company's sailings to Cuba when she sets sail on February 14, 2019, on a seven-night voyage from San Juan to Fort Lauderdale. The itinerary will include visits to Havana and Santiago de Cuba, and Bimini.

The Silver Spirit will depart San Juan on a 10-night voyage on February 22, 2019. An overnight in Santiago de Cuba is on the cards, as are calls in Cienfuegos and Havana, as well as stops in George Town, Key West and Bimini, before finishing in Fort Lauderdale.

Departing San Juan on March 31, 2019, the Silver Wind will visit both Santiago de Cuba and Havana on overnight calls, as well as Cienfuegos, on a 10-night voyage. The itinerary will also incorporate George Town in the Cayman Islands and Bimini.

Also aboard Silver Wind, a nine-night round-trip voyage from Fort Lauderdale - departing April 10 - will call in Santiago de Cuba overnight and Havana, in addition to Bimini, Nassau and Port Canaveral.

There is also a 14-night sailing aboard the Silver Whisper which will depart Fort Lauderdale on November 22. The round-trip voyage will feature a visit to Cienfuegos, plus overnight stays in Santiago de Cuba and Havana. The itinerary also includes calls in Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Belize City and Key West.

In 2020, another 12 voyages are scheduled to Cuba.