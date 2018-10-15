Cruise Industry News European Report

Le Bougainville Ready for Transit to Norway

Le Bougainville

Ponant's 180-guest Le Bougainville is ready to depart a VARD shipyard in Tulcea, Romania and head for final outfitting in Norway ahead of its 2019 delivery.

Le Bougainville

The vessel is the third of six Ponant Explorer-class luxury cruise ships.

Le Bougainville

 

October 13, 2018
