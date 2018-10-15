Le Bougainville Ready for Transit to Norway

Ponant's 180-guest Le Bougainville is ready to depart a VARD shipyard in Tulcea, Romania and head for final outfitting in Norway ahead of its 2019 delivery.
The vessel is the third of six Ponant Explorer-class luxury cruise ships.
Ponant's 180-guest Le Bougainville is ready to depart a VARD shipyard in Tulcea, Romania and head for final outfitting in Norway ahead of its 2019 delivery.
The vessel is the third of six Ponant Explorer-class luxury cruise ships.
Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.
112 Ships | 268,674 Berths | $67 Billion | View
In This Edition:
China
Shipbuilding
Food + Beverage
Asia/Pacific
Australia
Zero Emissions
Interior Design
Expedition