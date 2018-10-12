MSC: Countdown Begins for Miami-to-Cuba Cruises

MSC Cruises is getting ready to launch its Cuba service from Miami aboard the MSC Armonia, starting Dec.10, 2018. The Armonia will depart on Mondays sailing seven days, calling at Montego Bay, Georgetown and Cozumel, before arriving in Havana on Saturday and staying overnight to Sunday.

“Not only will we offer our guests a new itinerary, but also a variety of enhancements to make the Armonia experience that much more memorable,” said Roberto Fusaro, president of MSC Cruises USA. “On board, guests will be able to enjoy fresh entertainment and new culinary choices, while on shore, an overnight in Havana will allow guests to fully experience the culturally vibrant city.”

The Armonia will introduce a new specialty restaurant to the culinary line-up. The 38-seat Surf & Turf will serve a menu for $35, where guests can select an appetizer, main course and dessert from an assortment of options.

The White Lion Pub will introduce a new and complimentary menu featuring hand-helds like the Cuban sandwich, a Mojo Chicken Quesadilla, an Avocado and Tuna Salad Wrap, and Spinach and Artichoke Dip to share. The pub will also continue serving a wide selection of beers, including four new additions -- Heineken, Newcastle Brown Ale, Murphy’s Irish Stout, and Lagunitas IPA.

The main dining room will serve cold water lobster as part of a special seafood dish at no additional cost. Guests will have the option to dine al fresco, with a reserved outdoor area.

Bringing the Cuban experience on board, one of the bars will be transformed into a “Havana haven,” with a wide range of Mojito cocktails to choose from.

A highlight of the entertainment offering will be the addition of local Cuban music while in port in Havana. Local musicians will join guests on board to play Cuban music during the Saturday evening of the ship’s overnight stay.

The evening theater entertainment will also undergo a complete review, with a new line-up of performances.