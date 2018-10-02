Costa Fortuna to Drydock Before Europe Return

Costa Crociere announced that the Costa Fortuna will drydock at a Singapore shipyard for six days in December prior to her return to Europe in 2018. Costa said the new public areas and services would be introduced to guests following the 8 million euro refit.

Currently based in China, the ship will return to Europe next March and offer week-long departures from Genoa.

The refit is happening under the guiding eye of Artefice Group, an Italian company with over 22 years of experience in creating brand and retail design languages in the national and international market.

Deck 10 will welcome the addition of Pizzeria Pummid’Oro, which will serve pizzas made with top quality ingredients, Costa said. This pizzeria will only use San Marzano DOP tomatoes, selected flours and sourdough thanks to a partnership with the University of Gastronomic Sciences.

Thanks to a collaboration with “Latteria del Curatino” and innovative machinery made by Comat, the mozzarella will be produced directly onboard and used to top the pizzas as well as in many standard dishes.

On deck 9 will be the new Gelateria – Bar Amarillo, an ice cream parlor. The design includes pastel colors that give the space a playful and relaxed atmosphere for the ice-cream parlor, as well as inspiring guests to taste the highly sought-after cocktails during evenings by the pool.

A new photo shop will be installed on deck 4, with an exhibition gallery featuring the new "My Moments" concept, which will make ts début at the end of October on Costa Pacifica and in December on Costa Diadema.

The elegant and completely refurbished central atrium of Costa Fortuna will be dominated by three large sails illuminated by LEDs in different colors.