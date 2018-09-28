Columbus Cruise Center Bremerhaven Notches Record Season

Columbus Cruise Center Bremerhaven has announced a record 2018 cruise season, with 111 calls and 230,000 cruise guests.

Among the highlights was a fleet reunion, with all four ships from Phoenix Reisen in port on the same day.

"On 111 occasions, vessels were moored, provisions loaded, suitcases unloaded and sorted for collection at our baggage reclaim in the terminal," the port said, in a statement. "Most voyages left from Bremerhaven for destinations in the Baltic, Great Britain or Norway. This was also reflected in the numbers of suitcases we handled, with our ground floor sometimes looking like a sea of luggage. We always made sure that passengers could pick up their baggage quickly before setting off home happily."

The port also introduced new parking packages for cruise passengers, with the option of pre-booking or using the port's luggage collection service directly from the vehicle.

For 2019, the port's motto will be "easy arrival, great departure," according to a statement, with the city expecting another record and 260,000 cruise passengers on 120 calls.