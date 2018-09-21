Genting To Base SuperStar Gemini in Malaysia

Genting Cruise Lines has announced the deployment of Star Cruises to Malaysia from Nov. 5, 2018 until April 28, 2019, with the SuperStar Gemini homeporting in Port Klang, Penang and Langkawi, along with Phuket in Thailand, focusing on destinations around the Straits of Malacca.

“Genting Cruise Lines has a long history in this part of Southeast Asia and we are excited to be making Malaysia the SuperStar Gemini’s new home to carry on the legacy of SuperStar Libra which recently retired from active duty from the Star Cruises fleet,” said Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines.

“As a home-grown cruise company with deep roots in the region, Genting continues to be committed in promoting the growth of the cruise industry in Asia and we are looking forward to strengthening our relationships with the countries and destinations that will be part of our new itineraries.”

In addition to tapping local and regional markets, Zhu noted that the homeports benefit from transportation links and that Port Klang is close to Kuala Lumpur, providing access for international travelers from across the Asia Pacific region.

Itineraries cover two-, three- and four-night cruises