Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Summer 2020 Itineraries

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced its summer 2020 deployment, highlighted by the Norwegian Encore sailing from Manhattan. In addition, the Joy, Bliss and Jewel will be in Alaska, while the Escape and Dawn will make their debuts in the European market.

The company announced deployment for 11 of its 17 ships.

The cruise line also opened summer 2021 through spring 2022 sailings on its Pride of America ship.

Norwegian said it will have three ships cruising to Alaska, four ships voyaging in Europe and two sailing to Bermuda from New York City and Boston, including Norwegian Encore, which begins sailing from New York on April 22, 2020.

“We’re proud of the itineraries we’ve carefully curated for our guests, which allow them to experience some of the most sought-after destinations around the globe,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Summer 2020 is especially exciting as our Breakaway-Plus class will be making waves all over the world, from Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Bliss in Alaska to Norwegian Encore in Bermuda and Norwegian Escape’s debut in Europe as our newest ship in the region.”

The Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Jewel will sail to Alaska in summer 2020. Sister ships, the Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Bliss, return to the state with seven-day cruises from Seattle, Washington beginning May 9 and May 10 respectively. In Alaska, Norwegian Joy will call to Holkham Bay, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Ketchikan, and in British Columbia, she will call in Victoria. Norwegian Bliss will call to Glacier Bay, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan, Alaska as well as Victoria, British Columbia.

Rounding out the Alaskan fleet, beginning May 11, Norwegian Jewel returns to Vancouver, British Columbia and Seward, Alaska.

The Norwegian Escape will make her European debut on May 29 offering nine-day cruises to the Baltic region from Copenhagen, Denmark with calls to Warnemünde, Germany; Tallinn, Estonia, Helsinki, Finland; Stockholm (Nynashamn), Sweden and an overnight in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Beginning May 15, the Norwegian Dawn will cruise from Europe offering seven-to-eleven-day sailings to the Greek Isles from Venice, Italy. From May 8, Norwegian Getaway will offer ten-and-eleven-day cruises to the Greek Isles and Italy from Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy. Both Norwegian Dawn and Norwegian Getaway will visit Kotor, Montenegro; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Corfu, Santorini and Mykonos, Greece, among other Mediterranean cities. Norwegian Epic’s European summer 2020 itineraries will open for sale on October 16, 2018.

Following her inaugural season in the Caribbean, the Norwegian Encore will reposition from Miami, Florida to New York City offering seven-day cruises to Bermuda beginning April 22, while Norwegian Gem will offer seven-day voyages from Boston to Bermuda beginning May 1. Both ships’ seven-day itineraries overnight in port offering guests three days in Bermuda.

Beginning April 23, the Norwegian Breakaway returns to Miami with a selection of five-and-seven-day cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Roatan and Bay Islands, Honduras; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; and Harvest Caye in Southern Belize. She will also sail a variety of three-and-four-day cruises to the Bahamas calling to Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, the company said.

Starting in May 2020, the Norwegian Pearl will homeport in New York City offering select seven, ten and eleven-day cruises to Canada and New England with calls to Halifax, Nova Scotia; Saint John, New Brunswick; Bar Harbor and Portland, Maine; and Newport, Rhode Island. She will also offer seven-day voyages to Bahamas and Florida with visits to Port Canaveral, Florida; Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

The Pride of America will continue cruising her seven-day inter-island itinerary. Norwegian’s Pride of America will depart from Honolulu every Saturday beginning May 1, 2021 through April 2022.