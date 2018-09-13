Norwegian Offers Free Air for Joy Alaska Sailings

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced a free and reduced roundtrip airfare offer for new reservations on Norwegian Joy’s seven-day Alaska itineraries beginning April 2019 through September 2019.

“Alaska itineraries are some of our most popular cruises amongst travelers nationwide, as they offer one of the best ways to see and experience the Last Frontier,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We’re extremely excited to have Norwegian Joy join her sister Norwegian Bliss in Seattle next year, so we’re asking guests to join us in celebrating her arrival with this new and exciting free airfare promotion.”

The ship is leaving the Chinese market early next year in favor of Alaska and the West Coast.

The offer will be available to the general public for one day only on September 14, with past guests gaining early access on September 13, Norwegian said.

New bookings for a balcony or better will be eligible for free or reduced roundtrip economy class airfare for up to two guests from over 100 airports across the U.S. and Canada. Guests reserving The Haven or Concierge level will receive complimentary airfare at all eligible airports.

Guests may opt for a discount up to $1,000 per stateroom instead of the airfare offer. The Free Air promotion is also combinable with Norwegian’s Free at Sea offer, where guests can select up to five amenities of their choosing.

Prior to her arrival in Seattle, the Norwegian Joy will undergo approximately $50 million in upgrades to enhance her already popular features and bring her designs and offerings to be virtually identical to those of her sister ship, Norwegian Bliss.