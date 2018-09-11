Cruise Industry News European Report

SuperStar Virgo to Become Explorer Dream, Transfer to Dream Cruises

SuperStar Virgo

Genting Hong Kong has announced that the SuperStar Virgo will move from Star Cruises to Dream Cruises in April 2019.

The 1998-built, 2,000-guest ship will sail from Northern Asia next summer and then move to Australia and New Zealand for the winter season. The ship will be renamed the Explorer Dream. 

The change leaves Star Cruises with two vessels in regular cruise service in Asia with the SuperStar Gemini and SuperStar Aquarius; in addition to the Star Pisces, which offers one-night cruises from Hong Kong. 

Star's SuperStar Libra also exited the fleet earlier this year, as the vessel became a hotel ship for MV Werften. 

Dream Cruises will also receive new ships in 2020 and 2021, respectively, as the 5,000-passenger Global-class vessels enter service. 

 

