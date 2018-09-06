Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Royal Caribbean to Upgrade Penang Port in Malaysia

Quantum of the Seas

Penang Port today signed a deal with Royal Caribbean Cruises to upgrade the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal at a reported cost of $37 million.

The expanded facility will allow larger cruise ships to berth by the end of 2019, as the port's berth will be extended to 660 meters from 440 meters. 

The addition will allow the port to host two large cruise ships at once, plus smaller ships.

Royal Caribbean has 36 calls scheduled in Penang next year, and for 2019-2020, the 4,100-guest Quantum of the Seas moves to Singapore to homeport at Marina Bay, opening up new possible itineraries in Southeast Asia.

