Norwegian Sun Completes First Season of Cruises to Cuba from Port Canaveral

The Norwegian Sun will complete her first season of cruises to Cuba from Port Canaveral, Florida with her last sailing on September 3, 2018 before she moves to Miami, Florida for select sailings then repositioning to South America for her fall/winter season, according to a statement.

The first and only homeported ship to cruise to Cuba from Port Canaveral, Norwegian Sun, during her summer season, welcomed over 30,000 guests on 15 voyages on her four-day Cuba cruise itinerary with port of calls in Key West and an overnight in Havana.

The final, and 16th sailing to Cuba from Port Canaveral, departs September 3rd for a five-day voyage to Key West, an overnight in Havana and a visit to Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian said.

Following this first season, the Norwegian Sun will return to Port Canaveral in April 2019 with even more Cuba itineraries.

“Since we first sailed to Cuba in 2017 from Miami, it has become one of our most popular destinations,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Norwegian Sun last homeported in Port Canaveral in the 2011/2012 fall/winter season and we were excited to return and showcase her latest enhancements and offer a new itinerary in the region.”

“We’re very proud of the success of the Norwegian Sun sailings from Port Canaveral and thrilled that Norwegian Cruise Line has chosen to continue its very popular Cuba itineraries from here,” said Captain John Murray, chief executive officer of Port Canaveral. “This important decision by Norwegian to bring Norwegian Sun ‘back home’ to our port validates our commitment to meeting the needs and expectations of our valued cruise partners.”