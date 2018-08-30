HullWiper Gets First Cleans in Australia

HullWiper underwater hull cleaning technology has already gotten its first contracts Down Under following its July 2018 launch in the Port of Townsville, Australia.

According to a statement, HullWiper’s Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) provides affordable and eco-friendly hull cleaning services for all kinds of vessels calling at Townsville, the largest multi-cargo port north of Brisbane, a transport hub for bulk exports, and a popular stop for cruise vessels. ROV cleaning operations at the Port of Townsville are managed by HullWiper’s leasing partner K ROV.

The solution uses adjustable seawater jets under variable pressure as the cleaning medium, instead of brushes or abrasives, which leaves expensive antifouling surfaces intact. No divers are used, so there is no risk to human life and cleaning can be conducted day or night, in most weather conditions, and whilst cargo operations are underway.

“It is a positive start for HullWiper in Queensland,” said Simon Doran, HullWiper’s Managing Director. “By using the ROV to remove fouling from vessel hulls, ships benefit from optimal performance and energy savings. We hope the ROV will be an attraction for vessels that routinely call at Townsville, as well as those considering a new port of call. The ROV is ideally suited to cruise ships and can clean the ship’s hull overnight while guests enjoy the region surrounding the Great Barrier Reef.”

K ROV Director Ingmar Kofler noted the first cleans mark the start of what could potentially be a major contribution by HullWiper to CO2 reductions in Townsville and the larger Australasian Region.

“With the significant fuel and associated CO2 savings unlocked by HullWiper, ship owners and operators can make substantial cost savings while enhancing their environmental performance during voyages to North-East Australia and beyond,” he added. “We’re starting to receive daily enquiries about the ROV and would like to thank the Port of Townsville for enthusiastically supporting this new venture.”