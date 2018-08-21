Jamaica Port Authority

Carnival Corporation Becomes Diamond Partner of China Cruise Shipping

Costa Venezia

Carnival Corporation has signed a formal cooperation agreement with China Cruise & Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) to become a diamond-level partner of the 13th China Cruise Shipping Conference (CCS13), taking place in Shenzhen, Nov. 1-3.

Carnival has previously sponsored numerous CCYIA conferences, and according to the association "both parties have reached a consensus in many aspects such as cruise travel resources sharing, information communication, and promotion."

Chen Ranfeng, Chairman of Carnival Corporation in China, said:“Carnival aims at the long-term development in China and it regards China as its second hometown. Carnival’s business has covered the whole cruise ecological system from cruise operation, manufacturing, and ship supply to talent cultivation, and it has been promoting the long-term healthy development of cruise industry together with its Chinese partners.”

According to a statement, Carnival remains committed to building and operating large cruises in China together with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

China Cruise Shipping 13

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
China Cruise Shipping 13
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide