Carnival Corporation Becomes Diamond Partner of China Cruise Shipping

Carnival Corporation has signed a formal cooperation agreement with China Cruise & Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) to become a diamond-level partner of the 13th China Cruise Shipping Conference (CCS13), taking place in Shenzhen, Nov. 1-3.

Carnival has previously sponsored numerous CCYIA conferences, and according to the association "both parties have reached a consensus in many aspects such as cruise travel resources sharing, information communication, and promotion."

Chen Ranfeng, Chairman of Carnival Corporation in China, said:“Carnival aims at the long-term development in China and it regards China as its second hometown. Carnival’s business has covered the whole cruise ecological system from cruise operation, manufacturing, and ship supply to talent cultivation, and it has been promoting the long-term healthy development of cruise industry together with its Chinese partners.”

According to a statement, Carnival remains committed to building and operating large cruises in China together with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).