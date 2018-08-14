Cruise Lines 2018 Q2 Breakdown: By the Numbers

Cruise Industry News takes a look at the financial performance of the “big three” following the second quarter of 2018.

Takeaways:

Net income rocketed up at all three players, with Carnival Corporation leading the way with a 48 percent increase in net income, reported at $561 million compared to $379 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Net income per passenger day also jumped significantly at both Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruises (see below table), while the numbers were also up, although less, at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Net ticket revenue per passenger day was up across the board, with the biggest increases coming from Carnival and Norwegian.

Onboard revenue was up at Carnival and Royal, but fell slightly at Norwegian, measured by net revenue per passenger day.

Overall, onboard revenue numbers rose at Norwegian, but so did the number of guests carried, bringing the average spend down.

Expenses moved north at all three companies as well, with fuel, food and payroll costs increasing.

Overall, year-over-year, more people cruises and they spent more on their tickets and onboard the ships.

