Victory II Makes Maiden Call in Toronto

Last week, PortsToronto welcomed the M/V Victory II into the Port of Toronto, marking the ship’s first visit to Toronto and inaugural voyage on the Great Lakes, according to a statement.

“As one of Canada’s largest major inland ports, which is only minutes from downtown, the Port of Toronto is becoming an increasingly popular cruise destination as it offers a unique urban experience to travelers making their way through the magnificent Great Lakes,” said Geoffrey Wilson, CEO, PortsToronto. “Approximately 6,000 passengers arrive in Toronto each year on a cruise ship and often stay for six or seven nights, frequenting the city’s restaurants and attractions. This is a little-known component of Toronto tourism but one that makes a significant contribution to Toronto’s thriving tourism industry.”

“It’s an exciting day for us as we bring our second vessel the Victory II, into coastal cruise service here on the Great Lakes. With our second ship we have become the largest operator of cruises on the Great Lakes, as well as the only all-inclusive cruises in the market visiting the most ports with the greatest variety in itineraries,” said Bruce Nierenberg, chairman, Victory Cruise Lines.

"As we sail all five Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence, we bring the most passengers to diverse destinations from Thunder Bay to Halifax and the Port of Toronto has become one of our anchor ports on our very popular cruise between Toronto and Chicago. We look forward to visiting Toronto often on Victory II.”

“Offering exceptional scenery, safety and all of the amenities of global cruise excursions, the Great Lakes cruise industry has been on a remarkable climb, especially niche adventures on small to medium-sized vessels,” said Mark Fisher, Chief Executive Officer at Council of the Great Lakes Region. “The bi national Great Lakes has everything it needs to compete and become a marquee destination for global travelers seeking a one of a kind experience.”

Last year, a record 16 passenger cruise ships carrying 5,700 passengers, visited PortsToronto’s Cruise Ship Terminal, a more than 120 percent increase in cruise ship traffic since 2016. This season, 21 ships are expected to make Toronto a port of call, an increase of approximately 31 percent.