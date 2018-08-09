Seabourn Adds Cuba Itineraries

Seabourn has received approval to begin sailing to Cuba from Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico, starting with a 12-day cruise aboard Seabourn Sojourn departing Miami on November 4, 2019.

Seabourn becomes Carnival Corporation's third cruise brand currently approved to sail to Cuba, according to a statement.

Guests can choose from four separate itineraries with five different departure dates to start.

The addition of Seabourn’s sailings will help meet the growing demand for luxury travel experiences to Cuba, Seabourn said.

The 11-, 12-, and 14-day sailings will visit five ports in Cuba, calling at three or four on each itinerary.

“For many luxury travelers, they aim to find new places to explore and discover meaningful new cultural opportunities, and Cuba is one of the most sought-after emerging destinations for many of our guests,” said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. “We are excited to finally be able to include Cuba in our itineraries, and our guests and travel partners have been anxiously awaiting an ultra-luxury travel experience with a wider selection of destinations in this relatively undiscovered Caribbean treasure. These Cuba itineraries are fresh and sure to satisfy the curiosity of anyone who has considered visiting.”

Specific port details of the Cuba itineraries include:

November 4, 2019, 12-day roundtrip from Miami, includes stops in Havana, Cuba (overnight); Antilla (Nipe Bay), Cuba; Santiago de Cuba (overnight); Port Antonio, Jamaica; West End, Cayman Brac, Cayman Islands; and Cienfuegos, Cuba (overnight).

November 16 & 28, 2019, 12-day Miami to Miami, includes stops in Cienfuegos, Cuba (overnight); West End, Cayman Brac, Cayman Islands; Port Antonio, Jamaica; Santiago de Cuba, Cuba (overnight); Antilla (Nipe Bay), Cuba, and Havana, Cuba (overnight).

December 10, 2019, 11-day Miami to San Juan, Puerto Rico, includes stops in Havana (La Habana), Cuba (overnight); Punta Frances, Isla de la Juventud, Cuba; Cienfuegos, Cuba; West End, Cayman Brac, Cayman Islands; Port Antonio, Jamaica; Santiago de Cuba (overnight); and Isla Catalina, Dominican Republic.

December 21, 2019, 14-day San Juan, Puerto Rico to Miami, includes stops at Gustavia, St. Barthelemy; St. John’s, Antigua, Antigua & Barbuda; Carambola Beach, St. Kitts & Nevis; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Port Antonio, Jamaica; Santiago de Cuba, Cuba (overnight); Antilla (Nipe Bay), Cuba; and Havana, Cuba (overnight).