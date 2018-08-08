Princess Cruises Unveils New Beverage Menus

Princess Cruises has announced new beverage menus, featuring what it calls "globally inspired signature cocktail offerings" created by master mixologist Rob Floyd.

Princess said destination-specific ingredients have been carefully selected.

In addition to the new cocktails, the line has added 20 new high-end and exotic spirits, 39 new wines by the glass, and 17 new international and craft beers to the new menu, according to a statement.

"As part of our continued commitment to the guest experience, we are thrilled to debut new menus throughout the bars and lounges aboard Princess ships," said Mario Siebaldi, senior vice president of guest operations for Princess Cruises. "Broadening the scope of our beverage options by partnering with notable industry leaders like Rob Floyd on globally inspired cocktails, as well as increasing our selection of beers and wines on board are all part of our aim to provide guests the best cruise vacation experience at sea. And with our new shareable drink recipes, guests can recreate their favorite memories once back at home over and over again."

Highlights of the new onboard offerings include a set of signature cocktails designed by Floyd, who used fresh ingredients and destination inspiration to develop a portfolio of new drinks for Princess.

Bars and lounges throughout the ships will also feature new, themed menus, so guests can have fun exploring the different offerings at the various bars onboard, Princess said.

"I was truly inspired by ingredients from all the amazing destinations that Princess Cruises sails," said Rob Floyd. "Guests will be able to enjoy a wide selection of fully realized drinks that combine what I refer to as the Three T's: taste, technique, and tale."

Initial offerings include:

Mayan Heat: Patrón Silver tequila, Triple Sec, lime juice, agave syrup, muddled jalapeño

Italian Sunset: Aperol, Bombay Sapphire gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, Angostura bitters

Ver-Jus: St. George "Terroir" gin, St-Germain, muddled green grapes, lemon juice, simple syrup

Mint Divine: Bombay Sapphire gin, ginger beer, cucumber, lime juice, simple syrup, fresh mint

Amaretto Manhattan: Bulleit Bourbon, Disaronno, sweet vermouth, Angostura orange bitters

Princess Punch: Absolut Elyx vodka, St. George raspberry liqueur, fresh lime, simple syrup, Gosling's ginger beer

East Side Punch: Absolut Elyx vodka, fresh mint, cucumber, lime juice, simple syrup, club soda

A Trip to the Tropics: Absolut Elyx vodka, apricot liqueur, orange juice, pineapple juice, pomegranate juice

Ivory Coast: Grey Goose vodka, Amarula African liqueur, Kahlúa, chocolate shavings

The Egyptian Zombie: Bacardi Superior rum, Gosling's Dark rum, blackberry brandy, sweet and sour, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadin

In addition to adding the new wines by the glass, Princess Cruises worked with Doug Frost, one of only four people in the world to hold both the prestigious ranks of Master Sommelier and Master of Wine to refresh the wine menus onboard. More details will follow.