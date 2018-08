Pullmantur Cruceros has announced that it is returning to Israel next summer, with the Horizon sailing a seven-night cruise from Piraeus on Sept. 1.

Ports of call will include Haifa and Ashdod as well as Limassol and Patmos.

According to Pullmantur, the Israeli ports will give passengers tour opportunities to visit Jerusalem, Nazareth and Galilee, in addition to the Dead Sea and Tel Aviv.