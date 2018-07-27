Hanseatic Nature Leaves Romania for Norway

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' new Hanseatic Nature is on its way to hotel outfitting in Norway, under tow from Romania.

The ship left VARD Tulcea earlier this week in route to VARD Langsten Werft near Ålesund.

Ahead of her April, 2019 delivery the 230-guest ship will be towed over 4,000 nautical miles. The transit is expected to take between 24 and 28 days depending on sea conditions.

Interior work will take place in Norway following a 14-month hull and superstructure construction process in Romania.

This week's transit also marked the ship's float out, as the 6,500-ton hull touched water for the first time after a three-hour process involving what the shipyard said was a "lift."

The ship will be christened next April in Hamburg. Additional expedition newbuilds follow for Hapag-Lloyd in October 2019 and 2021.