SuperStar Libra to Become Hotel Ship at MV Werften

Genting Hong Kong has officially announced the SuperStar Libra will become a hotel ship in Wismar for the company's shipyard complex, MV Werften, according to a statement.

After a 30-year cruise career, the 216-meter-long ship will now become a hotel in Wismar, Germany, for employees, partners and suppliers working on the company's newbuild projects.

The ship will open its doors as a residence this coming August. 

With some 700 cabins, the vessel will be able to accomodate around 1,400 passengers, Genting said, helping alleviate housing concerns as the company staffs up for a series of newbuilds for Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises.

Peter Fetten, CEO of MV Werften, said: "It's a clever idea to use the SuperStar Libra for us as a living ship. The accommodation situation is so much more relaxed and the paths are significantly shorter."

The mayor of the Hanseatic city of Wismar Thomas Beyer said: "In terms of infrastructure, we work closely with the shipyard managers. It is good that the shipyard also takes responsibility for the temporary housing of the temporary employees."

