Carnival Corp. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Exceeds Carbon Reduction Targets

Carnival Corporation has released its eighth annual sustainability report, announcing that in 2017 the company achieved its 25 percent carbon reduction goal three years ahead of schedule and is on track with its nine other 2020 sustainability goals.

The company realized a number of environmental advancements by the end of 2017: For carbon footprint, it achieved 26.3 percent reduction in CO2 relative to 2005 baseline. And for exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS), 62 percent of fleet is now equipped with EGCS.

Forty-three percent of the fleet is equipped for shoreside electric power, and advanced waste water purification systems increased 6.2 percent fleetwide compared to a 2014 baseline. Together, the company's standard and AWWPS systems meet and/or exceed water treatment requirements established by the IMO, and national and local authorities.

In terms of waste reduction, non-recycled waste generated by shipboard operations was reduced by 3.7 percent relative to 2016 baseline, and 79 percent of the U.S. food and municipal type waste was sent to a facility that captures the energy from the waste.

Onboard water efficiency was improved by 4 percent relative to 2010 baseline, to a rate of 60 gallons per person per day, versus the U.S. national average of 90 gallons per person per day.

Also, as part of the company's commitment to reducing air emissions and improving air quality in the ports and ecosystems it visits, Carnival has invested in two major environmental initiatives, EGCS and LNG.

In 2017 Carnival Corporation said it welcomed to its fleet the second cruise ship in the world able to be powered by LNG while in port, as the dual-fueled AIDAperla began LNG operations when docked in three European ports. The AIDAperla is the sister ship to the dual-fueled AIDAprima, which launched in 2016.

In December 2018, AIDAnova will launch its maiden voyage as the first fully LNG-powered cruise ship in the world, capable of running exclusively on LNG both in port and at sea. Six more Carnival Corporation ships generating 100 percent of their power from LNG will be in operation by 2022.

In other areas, Carnival continues to expand its sourcing of cage-free eggs with a goal to be 100 percent cage free by 2025, and has committed to aligning to welfare standards for broiler chicken by 2024.