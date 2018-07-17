Rostock: Ferry and Cruise Traffic Strong

The Port of Rostock has reported an increase in ferry traffic and cruise passengers for the first six months of 2018, offsetting a decline in cargo.

For the January through June period, the port reported that ferry passengers increased by 50,000 to 1.05 million.

A total of 207 port calls by 45 different cruise ships are expected on 122 days of this year. Three December calls have been added for Phoenix Reisen’s Albatros, meaning this year’s season will only conclude shortly before Christmas.

A number of infrastructure projects are underway. In addition, the port plans to start construction of a roofed complex of buildings at berth P8 in Warnemunde in the fall. The building will have a total length of 186 meters and a width of 30 meters. The height will be similar to that of the Warnemunde Cruise Center at berth P7. The total floor area will be about 3,400 square meters. The foundation work is expected to start this winter and the construction of the building during the 2019-2020 winter half of the year.