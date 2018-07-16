AIDA and Bild am Sonntag Seeking Godparent Family for AIDAnova

AIDA Cruises and the Bild am Sonntag newspaper have joined forces to find a ‘godparent family' as for the new ship, AIDAnova. The cruise line said that devoted AIDA fans, as well as families who have long dreamed of taking a cruise vacation, are encouraged to apply.

The new ship in the AIDA fleet will be christened on August 31, 2018 at the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg with a special show and a live concert by German DJ David Guetta.



Families consisting of two to at most five people can apply. Apart from taking over the role of godparents, the christening family will receive a seven-day cruise aboard AIDAnova. Applications can be made from Sunday, July 15, 2018, until Sunday, July 22, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. All entry details are available in the Bild am Sonntag. A panel of judges will pick the winning family who will christen AIDAnova on August 31, 2018.