Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Hamburg Offers Port Discount to Green Ships

AIDAstella in Hamburg

The Port of Hamburg announced that it is offering a 10 percent discount on port fees for cruise ships registered with the Environmental Ship Index (ESI) of the International Association for Ports and Harbours (IAPH) and performing well.

The announcement said well performing vessels would receive a 10 percent discount on port fees in the German city.

The ESI evaluates the quantity of nitrogen oxide (NOX) and sulphur oxide (SOX) released by ships as well as CO2 emissions and accounts for the potential to use shorepower as well.

This data is then presented in a score from zero to 100.

Ports with an ESI-based port fee reduction scheme attract more environmentally friendly vessels and hence reduce the environmental impact of shipping in the port, said the port, in a statement. 

About 100 cruise vessels are voluntarily registered in the ESI currently. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cartagena
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report